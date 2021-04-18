© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Apr 18, 2021] A Filmmaker's Journey Part 1 (of 3) - Preparing and Planting SEED
Follow
3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
50 views • 8 months ago
We finished our first SEED production this month. I've been working on the premiere to launch it since April 1st. It's taken 11 years to get here, so I wanted to share the journey with anyone interested in learning what it took to take SEED from ideas scribbled on napkins to a completed first production.
This is Part 1: Preparing and Planting SEED.
Part 2 will deal with Nurturing the SEED to see it grow through it's early development.
And Part 3 will reveal the actual production and end with the world premiere of SEED: Paradise Lost, which is the 8 minute Teaser for the Pilot Episode of the TV series I've been developing for the past decade.
Other websites and videos referenced in this one:
SEED the Series: https://seedtheseries.com
The Protean Field: http://theproteanfield.com
Why We Need to be Culturally Relevant: https://youtu.be/P5qEjehxIoM
Joslin Music: https://www.joslinmusic.com
Babylon Rising main site: http://babylonrisingbooks.com
Babylon Rising blog site: http://www.babylonrisingblog.com
The original interview Jessica did with me: https://youtu.be/GohV2IxlMU4
If you'd like to support this project, please go here: https://seedtheseries.com/donations/youtube-gift
To learn more about the project, go here: https://seedtheseries.com/about
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
This is Part 1: Preparing and Planting SEED.
Part 2 will deal with Nurturing the SEED to see it grow through it's early development.
And Part 3 will reveal the actual production and end with the world premiere of SEED: Paradise Lost, which is the 8 minute Teaser for the Pilot Episode of the TV series I've been developing for the past decade.
Other websites and videos referenced in this one:
SEED the Series: https://seedtheseries.com
The Protean Field: http://theproteanfield.com
Why We Need to be Culturally Relevant: https://youtu.be/P5qEjehxIoM
Joslin Music: https://www.joslinmusic.com
Babylon Rising main site: http://babylonrisingbooks.com
Babylon Rising blog site: http://www.babylonrisingblog.com
The original interview Jessica did with me: https://youtu.be/GohV2IxlMU4
If you'd like to support this project, please go here: https://seedtheseries.com/donations/youtube-gift
To learn more about the project, go here: https://seedtheseries.com/about
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.