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LPR and Russian Troops are Advancing. Svetlichnoye has been Liberated. 050522
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111 views • May 05, 2022
LPR and Russian troops are advancing: Svetlichnoye has been liberated
"The settlement of Svetlichnoye has been completely liberated. Moreover, our special forces have already occupied the first quarters of another settlement - the village of Nizhnee," said Ramzan Kadyrov.
"The settlement of Svetlichnoye has been completely liberated. Moreover, our special forces have already occupied the first quarters of another settlement - the village of Nizhnee," said Ramzan Kadyrov.
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