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(FORMER) PFIZER CHIEF SCIENTIST MICHAEL YEADON WITH A GRAVE WARNING TO HUMANITY
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6891 views • July 31, 2021
Somehow I Missed This One, I Watched This Today and It Is Well Worth Listening to, the Government Is Lying Without a Doubt and Its All a Pre-cursor to the Real End Game Which Is a Mass Culling and Genocide Using Repeated Vaccination Programs, if They Dont Get You With the First Few Shots They Are Going to Carry on a Yearly Basis Until the Job Is Done, There Is the Odd Generic Reference to Ww2 and "Muh Bad Germany" but Disregard Those and This Is a Must Watch.
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