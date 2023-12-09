Create New Account
CBS' Herridge: Hunter Indictment Leaves Door Open For FARA Violations
Catherine Herridge: "Lobbyists have to register under what's called FARA... which is a government way of saying that if you're working on behalf of foreign interests you have to tell the U.S government... that to me seems to leave the door open to potential FARA violations."

hunter bidencongressional investigationbiden crime familyhunter biden indictment

