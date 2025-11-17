The Cult of Science & Atheism | CULTWORLD Documentary | Part Five

In Part Five of the CULTWORLD series, The Cult of Science & Atheism investigates how certain modern belief systems, including scientism and atheism, exhibit cult-like characteristics. This episode explores the fervor around scientific authority, ideological rigidity, and how these worldviews influence society, identity, and culture. Through critical analysis, expert interviews, and insightful commentary, The Cult of Science & Atheism challenges viewers to reconsider what true skepticism and open inquiry mean in contemporary discourse. Whether you’re a believer, skeptic, or independent thinker, this documentary offers a fresh perspective on how belief systems shape modern life and thought. Join the discussion: How do you see science and atheism influencing society today? Share your thoughts below. This is the unedited version of CULTWORLD, featuring raw footage without background music or sound effects for an authentic viewing experience. Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976: This video contains copyrighted material, the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We make such material available for purposes of criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. All rights and credit go directly to the rightful owners. No copyright infringement intended. #CultOfScience #CULTWORLD #Atheism #ScientificAuthority #CultDocumentary