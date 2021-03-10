© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor JD Farag, 10/3/2021 Bible Prophecy Update
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • October 04, 2021
Pastor JD shares information and links (see below) about Dr Pierre Gilbert's video from 1995 about Magnetic Vaccines, Adverse Events testimonials from the people of Israel following the COVID-19 vaccine, The Spartacus Letter. and more. He also talks about how we can actually and truly, not fret, or become angry, because of evildoers and their wicked schemes.
RELATED LINKS:
"The Spartacus Letter" PDF:
https://mega.nz/file/HZNmyRKB#xF15FrsAEZkwBPi4tdUP5toBBqeRHDJJAHzZt6Hg_Qg
Dr. Pierre Gilbert Video, 1995 Magnetic Vaccines:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mav2dZqQOcE
"The testimonies project the movie":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S4BpEr8gztU
SOURCE: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy
RELATED LINKS:
"The Spartacus Letter" PDF:
https://mega.nz/file/HZNmyRKB#xF15FrsAEZkwBPi4tdUP5toBBqeRHDJJAHzZt6Hg_Qg
Dr. Pierre Gilbert Video, 1995 Magnetic Vaccines:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mav2dZqQOcE
"The testimonies project the movie":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S4BpEr8gztU
SOURCE: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.