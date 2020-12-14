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HOAXED: EVERYTHING THEY TOLD YOU IS A LIE! Stefan Molyneux Interviews the Directors
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212 views • December 14, 2020
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/hoaxed
Stefan Molyneux interviews Scooter Downey and Jon du Toit about the new Mike Cernovich production "Hoaxed"
We all know the feeling of logging onto the Internet and reading fake news stories. The latest fake news story is that Joy Reid’s computer was hacked by time travelers. Fake news is a simulation, that is, an artificial construct of reality. What we know as “the news” simply isn’t true.
Hoaxed will break through the media Simulation.
Hoaxed is a crowd-funded documentary produced by Cerno Films. Cernovich’s last film about free speech included icons like Alan Dershowitz, Candace Owens, and Scott Adams. Hoaxed, if you can believe it, has an even greater cast. (Adams is in Hoaxed, too.)
Hoaxed has two directors hard at work editing 100+ hours of interviews with 25 luminaries.
Including:
Anthony Scaramucci
Cassie Jaye
Alex Jones
Gavin McInnes
Jordan Peterson
Lauren Southern
Stefan Molyneux
Scott Adams
Mike Cernovich
Tim Pool
James O'Keefe
Hawk Newsome
Luke Rudowski
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Stefan Molyneux interviews Scooter Downey and Jon du Toit about the new Mike Cernovich production "Hoaxed"
We all know the feeling of logging onto the Internet and reading fake news stories. The latest fake news story is that Joy Reid’s computer was hacked by time travelers. Fake news is a simulation, that is, an artificial construct of reality. What we know as “the news” simply isn’t true.
Hoaxed will break through the media Simulation.
Hoaxed is a crowd-funded documentary produced by Cerno Films. Cernovich’s last film about free speech included icons like Alan Dershowitz, Candace Owens, and Scott Adams. Hoaxed, if you can believe it, has an even greater cast. (Adams is in Hoaxed, too.)
Hoaxed has two directors hard at work editing 100+ hours of interviews with 25 luminaries.
Including:
Anthony Scaramucci
Cassie Jaye
Alex Jones
Gavin McInnes
Jordan Peterson
Lauren Southern
Stefan Molyneux
Scott Adams
Mike Cernovich
Tim Pool
James O'Keefe
Hawk Newsome
Luke Rudowski
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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