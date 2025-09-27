CHAPTER 5.6 THE CULMINATION OF THE WAR AND THE JAPS

This chapter describes the ending of World war 2 and the powers at play that led to that tragic end.. It describes the unspeakable war crimes that occurred against the population at the time. To end we discuss the "nuclear" end to the war against Japan and will leave you seriously reflecting on what we have been told.





The book can be found on amazon:





https://www.amazon.com/author/max-hansson_1976





Max Igan's endorsement of the book: https://drive.proton.me/urls/14YY7J6QXW#HZ8zMohmfzid





LINK FOR DONATIONS TO THE AUTHOR BELOW. BLESS YOU ALL!





BTC: 1NZBf5XHUKyVduVQEk5UFkkWfXoKMasqja

ETHEREUM: 0x25ee6f527b64bb3f5f5dbf0c687f7dfec6e94596

SOLANA: CrziFChfRawmBxZeyFRBWWEWXVVsdHULkzhkMbxQoDN3

XRP: rULK2nBzBLwyryYCb5gfCo4jG5cQCH1hHX