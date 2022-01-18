$150,000 SCOTTSDALE COP ON 2 HOUR COFFEE BREAK TELLS ME ILLEGALS HERE AREN'T HIS JOB AND GO AWAY

I nicely excused myself while a Scottsdale cop was having a 2 hour coffeebreak(I wasn't aware they get that much time off-he actually claimed he was "On Duty" spending 2 hours jn a coffeeshop chatting with his friend)and showed him a video I took of a probable illegal alien(with probable warrants for any number of crimes)landscaper lounging at North Villas Condos, 15151 Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd in Scottsdale(video report also posted on this channel).



I asked the Scottsdale K9 cop(heavily armed)to check this possible criminal fugitive out and probable illegal alien.



I figured he would show some interest and was very disappointed(but not surprised)by his rude, unprofessional and frankly illegal reaction.



The cop claimed it's not his job or problem to check if illegal aliens here illegally are wanted fugitives for child rape, drug trafficking, murder etc. I told him the US Constitution says differently that it is his job to protect all US states from foreign invasion(USC Article 4, Section 4). This clause requires any and all government employees in the USA paid by taxpayer $ to protect all US states from invasion making no distinction among local, state and federal governments.



The cop also very rudely told me he was done talking to me and go away(while he was drinking for 2 hours talking to his friend in a coffeeshop claiming he's "on duty").



Contrary to this cops assertion, Arizona state law SB 1070 and US law Title 8 Section 1324 require local police to check the legal residence status of suspicious individuals, check them for warrants and arrest if in the USA illegally. This has always been the law of the land but since the corrupt globalists took over the government local police are ordered not to enforce these laws and actually grant more rights, exemptions to dangerous illegal aliens over US citizens. This also violates our US 14th Amendment requiring equal treatment under laws, not special rights and priviledges for one group over another and certainly not favored treatment to foreigners here illegally, that are criminal fugitives in many cases.