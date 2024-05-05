Serpent Seed and the Seed War - Part 7 - WHAT'S AHEAD?

(FINAL IN SERIES) A teaching showing the connection between the Vatican, the Rothchilds, counterfeit Israel, and all the systems of the world run by them. A look at the scriptures showing what we as Christians are to do about their plan against us.
