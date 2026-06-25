The Joy of Generous Women! X/Twitter Livestream

In this episode we discuss Bitcoin as more than a tool for privacy or protection against inflation, and we frame it as a challenge to central banking and debt-based control. We then examine how money creation, borrowing, and government debt shift burdens onto future taxpayers and concentrate power in financial institutions.





We also talk about why political change is limited by debt, credit, and public dependency, and how crises and propaganda are used to shape behavior. Another major theme is learning and responsibility: we argue that information is widely available through modern technology and AI, so people who refuse to learn should not expect rescue.





Finally, we discuss respect, relationships, and family, including the difference between earned respect and status-based demands. We also reflect on marriage and reciprocity, and on the need to protect ourselves from people who repeatedly show disrespect.





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