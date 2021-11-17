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SHEDDING DANGER: 12-Year-Old Girl Injured by Vaxxed Dad
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20 views • November 17, 2021
If you watch fake news on TV, they’ll tell you that the Covid 19 vaccines are 100 percent safe and anything suggesting otherwise is “misinformation.” Sarah Steadman KNOWS they aren't safe. A holistic medicine specialist says bleeding her daughter is experiencing is caused by transmission of the vaccine through “vaccine shedding," from her own dad. She joins Stew today to discuss how the vaxxed truly are a threat to the unvaxxed.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
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Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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