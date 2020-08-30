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'Dr. Roberto Petrella σχετικά με την ατζέντα covid 19 - εμβολιασμών
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1282 views • August 30, 2020
Αυτά που λέει ο Ιταλός γιατρός στο βίντεο, τα λένε και πολλοί άλλοι γιατροί στην Ελλάδα και στο εξωτερικό,.
Το εμβόλιο θα παρεμβαίνει στο DNA του ανθρώπου και θα μπορεί να επιφέρει μέχρι και τον θάνατο.
Το εμβόλιο θα παρεμβαίνει στο DNA του ανθρώπου και θα μπορεί να επιφέρει μέχρι και τον θάνατο.
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