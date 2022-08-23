Did Mother Mary Age? Reasons Why She Was Preserved From Aging & Why She Appears as a Young Lady!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





Aug 20, 2022 The reasons why Her Son preserved the Virgin Mary from old age.





One of the things that stands out is that neither in the apparitions nor in art, the Virgin Mary appears with the appearance of an old woman, because we clarify that she died at the age of 72 according to tradition.





Which leads us to wonder if Mary had indeed aged like all human beings, before her Assumption body and soul into Heaven.

Source: https://forosdelavirgen.org/virgen-maroa-envejecio/





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LKoyDbRpVYM



