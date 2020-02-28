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Saturn Launch Complex 34 (1962)
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8 views • February 28, 2020
Il dott. Kurt Debus, direttore del Launch Operations Center, utilizza modelli e diagrammi per discutere della costruzione e del funzionamento del complesso 34 di Saturno, confrontandolo con i più piccoli complessi di lancio di missili come Giunone II, Giove C e Redstone. Spiega perché sarà necessario un complesso più moderno del numero 34 per lanciare i veicoli Saturn che trasportano l'uomo sulla luna.
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