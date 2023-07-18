Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ADORABLE Penguin Chicks Learn to Swim at London Zoo
channel image
High Hopes
2646 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
34 views
Published Tuesday

Breitbart


July 17, 2023


SUMMER SWIMMING LESSONS! Humboldt penguin chicks got their first practice at swimming the London Zoo as seen in video released on July 17.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/bOb3trlS9bM

Keywords
breitbarthumboldtswimchickspenguinswimming lessonslondon zoo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket