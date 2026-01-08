SATISFACTORY - Spagetti layout without clipping [PART 3]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
0:00:24 Tier 7 - Bauxite and Quartz
0:24:38 Tier 7 - Control System Development
0:35:36 Priority Merger test
0:36:59 Tier 5 - Logistics Mk.4
0:39:19 Tier 7 - Hazmat Suit
0:41:44 Conveyor Throughput Monitor
0:42:42 Label Sign Bundle
0:44:19 Alternate: Polymer Resin
0:45:29 Alternate: Pure Copper Ingot