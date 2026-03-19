Comparison between raptured Christians versus left-behind heathens’ war & famine & plague & Godzilla

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2026). A comparison between the raptured Christian “Bride of Christ” Church Saints celebrating the wedding feast of Jesus in heaven versus the lukewarm carnal sinful Christian Tribulation Saints, who will be left behind on the earth at the rapture to go through the coming 7-year Tribulation Age judgment wrath of God, and the “rapture left-behind on the earth” “Mark of the Beast 666 COVID digital-ID digital-currency gene-altering zombie-Borg AI-nanobot bioweapon Luciferase-tattoo microneedle-patch-vaccine” vaccinated cannibal violent heathens, who will now be gene-altered chimeras with no longer any human DNA souls that can be saved through Jesus, and who will be killed by war & famine & plague & Godzilla demon armies from the abyss. Satan Lucifer & the Snake are attacking all the real Christians now by lying, “You are not going to be raptured. God is angry at you. You lost your soul. You are in serious trouble.” Watch the video. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord!





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Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





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