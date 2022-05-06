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Orthodox Priest, FATHER PARFENIY (Parthnenis), the Head of the Church in Mikhailovka, DONBASS, was KILLED by Shelling of the UKRAINIAN ARMY. 050622
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91 views • May 06, 2022
Orthodox priest Father Parfeniy (Parthnenis), the head of the church in Mikhailovka, Donbass, was killed by shelling of the Ukrainian Army. He was known for his humanitarian efforts and sheltering refugees.
This is what he told the media in an interview not long before his was killed.
This is what he told the media in an interview not long before his was killed.
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