Serge Monast Interview

An interview with investigative journalist Serge Monast. Unfortunately, I do not have an English translation. During his investigations, Monast discovered numerous secret agendas including the Toronto Protocols and Project Blue Beam. In particular, Project Blue Beam describes faking an alien invasion on Earth to establish global control. Coincidentally, US President Ronald Reagan mentioned such a scenario at different speaking engagements back in the mid to late 1980s. Conspicuously, Serge Monast, died of a heart attack in 1996 at age 51.

For more info on the Toronto Protocols and Project Blue Beam I have some links below. If anyone has any other info regarding Monast and his investigative discoveries please post them in the comments below.

Unofficial transcript that I found along with other info.

http://www.sweetliberty.org/issues/hoax/bluebeam.htm



https://dn720001.ca.archive.org/0/items/toronto_protocols_666_20230218_1604/toronto_protocols_666.pdf

https://archive.org/details/project-blue-beam-revival-of-the-fake-alien-invasion-technology-serge-monast_202511/page/n13/mode/2up



https://www.educate-yourself.org/cn/projectbluebeam25jul05.shtml

https://educate-yourself.org/cn/projectbluebeamintoandnworeview.shtml



https://archive.org/details/the-toronto-protocols-serge-monast/page/n9/mode/2up



Documents in French language:

https://archive.org/details/serge-monast-cia-vaccins-medecine-militaire-experimentale-cristaux-liquides/page/n1/mode/2up

https://archive.org/details/serge-monast-le-gouvernement-mondial-de-lantechrist_202102/mode/2up



https://archive.org/details/serge-monast-devoilement-du-complot-relatif-au-plan-de-marquage-de-lhumanite/page/n29/mode/2up

There's another video with Serge Monast that has English and Spanish subtitles. Unfortunately, I can't get the video to load here on Brighteon. I've copied the link below for those interested.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=41_rcx4ZAcM



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ctjrKo6vMfE