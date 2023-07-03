Create New Account
Tech-Sights - AmbGun Minuteman Review #shorts
AmbGun
Featuring Tech-Sights for the Ruger 10/22, AK47, and Keltec SU16c.


Tech-Sights

https://www.tech-sights.com


Project Appleseed

https://appleseedinfo.org


Ruger 10/22

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/22-long-rifle


AK47

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/ak47


KelTec SU16c Backpack Carbine

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/backpackrifle

iron sightsak47rugersu16c10 22tech-sights

