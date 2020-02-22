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The Future of Lady Gaga’s Christianity (prophetic)
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130 views • February 22, 2020
Soon fundamental Christianity will be illegal to practice in America. The end goal of the Democrats is to rewrite the constitution to deny true Christians their right to religious expression, forcing them underground.
Meanwhile, apostasy in the church is at an all time high:
“Christianity’s Future Looks More Like Lady Gaga than Mike Pence” ~ CNN, or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sarah Sanders for that matter.
The director of “Doctor Strange,” a self proclaimed Christian stated that, “Christians are not the solution, but the ‘core problem’ in America.”
According to the well-known Christian apologist, Dr. Michael Brown, this new progressive theology that praises things that God deems sinful, like the LGBTQ lifestyle, is “destroying the Church.”
(news prophecy update mike pence prophetic sarah sanders cnn)
Follow the Zach Drew show at ZachDrewShow.com
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Visit www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
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IGBY
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Decatur IL 62525
**Original Air Date 2/8/19
Meanwhile, apostasy in the church is at an all time high:
“Christianity’s Future Looks More Like Lady Gaga than Mike Pence” ~ CNN, or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sarah Sanders for that matter.
The director of “Doctor Strange,” a self proclaimed Christian stated that, “Christians are not the solution, but the ‘core problem’ in America.”
According to the well-known Christian apologist, Dr. Michael Brown, this new progressive theology that praises things that God deems sinful, like the LGBTQ lifestyle, is “destroying the Church.”
(news prophecy update mike pence prophetic sarah sanders cnn)
Follow the Zach Drew show at ZachDrewShow.com
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
**Original Air Date 2/8/19
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