The Future of Lady Gaga’s Christianity (prophetic)

Soon fundamental Christianity will be illegal to practice in America. The end goal of the Democrats is to rewrite the constitution to deny true Christians their right to religious expression, forcing them underground.



Meanwhile, apostasy in the church is at an all time high:



“Christianity’s Future Looks More Like Lady Gaga than Mike Pence” ~ CNN, or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sarah Sanders for that matter.



The director of “Doctor Strange,” a self proclaimed Christian stated that, “Christians are not the solution, but the ‘core problem’ in America.”



According to the well-known Christian apologist, Dr. Michael Brown, this new progressive theology that praises things that God deems sinful, like the LGBTQ lifestyle, is “destroying the Church.”

(news prophecy update mike pence prophetic sarah sanders cnn)



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**Original Air Date 2/8/19