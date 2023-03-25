A Dangerous New "Zombie Drug" is Taking Over American Streets
Skin-eating street drug "Tranq" on the rise in the US. "Tranq" is another name for zombie drug. It is now being cut into all sorts of street drugs. TYT's journalist has a popularity of 452,035 views on Mar 4, 2023. The street drugs are contributing to the overdose death. The substance migrated from Philadelphia west to San Francisco and Los Angeles. It is found in Heroin and other drugs as well. This drug is very dangerous. Why it is so dangerous is explained. Mirrored
