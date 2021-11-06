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CNN/ Sesame Street Early Propaganda - Sesame Street's Rosita Gets Her First Covid-19 Vaccine Dose Nov.5, 2021
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10 views • November 06, 2021
Characters from Sesame Street talk to CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Erica Hill about the children's Covid-19 vaccine.
As far as to CNN stooping so low as to put their hands up puppets butts to control the
narrative, the Deep State has had their hands up CNN, MSN, ABC, CBS, NBC, ect. butts, using them as their puppets for years. It's a learned tactic.
As far as to CNN stooping so low as to put their hands up puppets butts to control the
narrative, the Deep State has had their hands up CNN, MSN, ABC, CBS, NBC, ect. butts, using them as their puppets for years. It's a learned tactic.
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