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Prophecy: Elephants in the China shop
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173 views • October 12, 2021
Prophetic Word, given on October the 6th at 9:40pm
I received this word while/ after blowing the Shofar in a certain way.
It started out with the words "Elephants in the China shop"
Surely the elephants have a metaphorical meaning
But it certainly refers to China and their evil government and what might occur to them - hopefully very soon
Don't mix China and the Chinese people, China is not evil, China is a country
And most people there are super friendly and nice, yet their leaders are simply wicked tyrants
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-10-06-pdf-download/
Or if you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
However, the best and easiest way to help me getting through is though donations - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
I received this word while/ after blowing the Shofar in a certain way.
It started out with the words "Elephants in the China shop"
Surely the elephants have a metaphorical meaning
But it certainly refers to China and their evil government and what might occur to them - hopefully very soon
Don't mix China and the Chinese people, China is not evil, China is a country
And most people there are super friendly and nice, yet their leaders are simply wicked tyrants
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-10-06-pdf-download/
Or if you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
However, the best and easiest way to help me getting through is though donations - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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