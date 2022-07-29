0728-2022—Our Plasma Energy Station is a must have for your drinking water!

Lynn and Steph announce the special discount for August, 2022 on our Never Ending Plasma Energy Station, also called our Basic Preparedness Kit. And find out what else you will receive with it! The Plasma Energy Station was developed by Dr. Paul and Lynn over six years ago and has more than 450 energies in it. Our bodies know just what to do with the energies and only use the energies needed at any given time.

And here is another link to an interview with Sean with USAmedbed.com about EMFs and how you can help people, pets and plants. See the link below. https://youtu.be/3FiLHIMBglo





When you purchase any of our plasma energy solution combinations, you can use it from now on! Once you have set your plasma energy water up, you can share some of it with family and friends. Look into some of our solutions like Plasma Energy Station, Super Immune Plus Sole Support, and Protection 5 With Pine Plus. And look into our shungite pendants to help stay in balance in the electronic soup we live in!

Find out about some great savings for the month of July, 2022, on our website https://plasmaenergysolution.com Also, be sure to see our many videos, FAQs, testimonials, blogs and free reports on our website.

We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.

Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.