EPISODE 475: FAUCI’S LAST STAND, MAHA SHIFTS & THE GLOBAL HEALTH MACHINE

The tidal wave sparked by ‘The People vs. Poison’ rally is reshaping the conversation in Washington and beyond, as Del unpacks shifting alliances around food policy, chronic disease, and public trust.





As pressure mounts on Anthony Fauci, we examine the growing legal questions surrounding his role in the COVID response, and why many believe he should be indicted.





Plus, Dr. Tess Lawrie joins Del in studio with her investigation on whether the World Health Organization may still be influencing U.S. universities and public health systems—even after U.S. funding was halted.





Guests: Dr. Tess Lawrie





Airdate: May 7, 2026