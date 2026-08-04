Millions of Western women killing millions of aborted babies & bringing in terrorist Muslim migrants

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2026). Millions of Western feminist nations' women are killing millions of aborted babies to feed their fallen angel Satanist elites the child-sacrifice-ritual mutilated aborted babies' tortured human soul energy so that they can survive since they are cut off from God’s life source energy, while the millions of Western feminist nations' women are assisting in bringing in the fallen angel Satanist elites' millions of military-age male terrorist Muslim nephilim illegal migrants into their Western nations to exterminate them for the fallen angels. Preach this in your next Sunday church service, so that all your church member witch assassins will try to assassinate you and slaughter your genetic descendant idols, and 99% of your church donators will leave your church in disgust & anger & sheer terror, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Salvation is by free grace and faith in the atoning blood of Jesus, and not by wearing women's head coverings or abstaining from cross-dressing in men's pants or abstaining from extorting fake illegal tithe income tax. The fake Christians worship foreign gods like “women’s equality women’s head coverings rebellion goddess” Jezebel, and “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project men’s pants wearing god” Aphroditus, and “post-1960s love & light fake Christianity god” Sananda Jesus, and “10% illegal tithe income tax extortion and 50% for church staff salaries theft god” Mammon, and “look like a Western hippo female pastor god” Adephagia, and “second marriage adultery and over 50% highest divorce rate in Christian community god” Eros, and “medical science witchcraft god” Semjaza, and “Christian worship satanic rock music god” Ihy, and “nationalism patriotism racism ethnicism god” Uncle Sam Samael, and “thousands of child sacrifice ritual Christmas & Easter & Halloween pagan witch Satanist church celebration god” Moloch, and “health insurance, retirement pension, home insurance, emergency food, emergency gold, guns, nuclear war bunker god” Heimdall, and "pastors’ popularity reputation hubris god" Hybris, and “safety & comfort & indifference goddess” Salus, and “genetic descendants idols family from risk of assassination attempts by exposing evil goddess” Vesta, and "cowardly traitor condoning all evils by hiding in silence from CIA microwave oven weapon cooking alive from next door homes & rooms and destruction of all income and genetic descendant family idols slaughtered god" Phobos, and “loving pets as a member of the family while betraying & abandoning your Christian brother because you do not want to get poisoned by NSA sulfuric acid & polonium radiation & mercury & flesh-eating bacteria goddess” Artemis, and “laziness & inaction god” Aergia, and “television mind-programming idol goddess” Siren,“ and moral relativism by following partway God & partway other fake foreign idols god” Baal-Peor, and "cosmetics & sexual perverted allurement & deception faces make-up god" Azazel, and "rapture escapism obsession rather than banzai charging millions of assassins & world elite pedophile cannibal Satanists god" Janus, who will not save them from their judgment by sword & famine & plague & demon armies.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





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