Top 5 Neurotoxins that Wreck Your Brain - Neurotoxins impair your central nervous system, and negatively affect how you feel, think, and function. This includes your five senses, muscle movement and strength, your organs, emotions, mood, memory, and cognition. The top 5 that we'll be reviewing are aspartame, sucralose, mercury, monosodium glutamate, and diacetyl.Aspartame Health Risks:Sucralose Risks:Mercury in Ocean Fish:MSG Risks:Diacetyl Risks:Alive Photo by Premkumar Masilamani on UnsplashTired Photo by Abbie Bernet on UnsplashDiet Coke Photo by NeONBRAND on UnsplashDiet Pepsi Photo by Andrew George on UnsplashFish Photo by catrina farrell on UnsplashShrimp Photo by Daniel Klein on UnsplashSardine Photo by Alex Teixeira on UnsplashPopcorn Photo by Lynda Sanchez on UnsplashGood food Photo by Mor Shani on UnsplashCooked Shrimp Photo by Dana DeVolk on UnsplashDisclaimer:All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.