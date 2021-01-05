© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Top 5 Neurotoxins that Wreck Your Brain
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
101 views • January 05, 2021
Top 5 Neurotoxins that Wreck Your Brain - Neurotoxins impair your central nervous system, and negatively affect how you feel, think, and function. This includes your five senses, muscle movement and strength, your organs, emotions, mood, memory, and cognition. The top 5 that we'll be reviewing are aspartame, sucralose, mercury, monosodium glutamate, and diacetyl.
Aspartame Health Risks:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17684524/
https://usrtk.org/sweeteners/aspartame_health_risks/
http://www.sweetpoison.com
Sucralose Risks:
https://draxe.com/nutrition/sucralose/
Mercury in Ocean Fish:
https://www.fda.gov/food/metals-and-your-food/mercury-levels-commercial-fish-and-shellfish-1990-2012
MSG Risks:
https://www.truthinlabeling.org/
Diacetyl Risks:
https://www.torhoermanlaw.com/foods-containing-diacetyl-pose-threat/
Alive Photo by Premkumar Masilamani on Unsplash
Tired Photo by Abbie Bernet on Unsplash
Diet Coke Photo by NeONBRAND on Unsplash
Diet Pepsi Photo by Andrew George on Unsplash
Fish Photo by catrina farrell on Unsplash
Shrimp Photo by Daniel Klein on Unsplash
Sardine Photo by Alex Teixeira on Unsplash
Popcorn Photo by Lynda Sanchez on Unsplash
Good food Photo by Mor Shani on Unsplash
Cooked Shrimp Photo by Dana DeVolk on Unsplash
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
Aspartame Health Risks:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17684524/
https://usrtk.org/sweeteners/aspartame_health_risks/
http://www.sweetpoison.com
Sucralose Risks:
https://draxe.com/nutrition/sucralose/
Mercury in Ocean Fish:
https://www.fda.gov/food/metals-and-your-food/mercury-levels-commercial-fish-and-shellfish-1990-2012
MSG Risks:
https://www.truthinlabeling.org/
Diacetyl Risks:
https://www.torhoermanlaw.com/foods-containing-diacetyl-pose-threat/
Alive Photo by Premkumar Masilamani on Unsplash
Tired Photo by Abbie Bernet on Unsplash
Diet Coke Photo by NeONBRAND on Unsplash
Diet Pepsi Photo by Andrew George on Unsplash
Fish Photo by catrina farrell on Unsplash
Shrimp Photo by Daniel Klein on Unsplash
Sardine Photo by Alex Teixeira on Unsplash
Popcorn Photo by Lynda Sanchez on Unsplash
Good food Photo by Mor Shani on Unsplash
Cooked Shrimp Photo by Dana DeVolk on Unsplash
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.