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TUCKER CARLSON 4/14/2021 EXCELLENT SHOW
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240 views • April 15, 2021
AS YOU LISTEN TO 411 NO OTHERS DISCUSS, REPEAT THIS: AMERICA IS CIRCLING THE DRAIN IF THIS INSANITY CONTINUES! "ALL MEN LOSE WHEN FREEDOM FAILS, AND GOOD MEN ROT IN FILTHY JAILS. AND THOSE WHO CRIED 'APPEASE, APPEASE', ARE HANGED BY THOSE THEY SOUGHT TO PLEASE!"
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