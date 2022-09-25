Conservatives are Unfairly Targeted by IRS and DOJ

FBI has Become Law Enforcement Wing of Democratic Party. The Democrats Gave 87,000 More Agents to IRS to Harass MAGA Voters. Trump has Been Targeted From Beginning of his Campaign 7 Years Ago! Republicans Must Win Control of Congress to Rein in Deep State Abuse. To support the award-winning work of Jeff Crouere and Ringside Politics, Please donate via our PayPal Link https://www.crouere.net/donate Your contributions are gratefully accepted! Jeff Crouere is dedicated to examining the top issues of the day on the local, state and national levels. Crouere offers viewers political debate, and analysis.