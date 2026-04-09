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Easter Egg ‘Ceasefire’, Weaponized Bugs & Air Vaxxines: All Part of the Pedovore Playbook
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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Taking out the Panama Bridge of the Americas; Another fake ceasefire making millions for Trump insiders; Automatic draft registration starting in the US; Aerial vaxx spray in Canada; and Weaponized ticks… the Satanic Pedovores’ gaslighting is reaching peak levels.


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