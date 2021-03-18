© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tell a Lie Once, and all Your Truths Become Questionable (Reloaded)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
123 views • March 18, 2021
By Michael Davino - Published on 13 Mar 2021
Thought-provoking video: The author of video is a flat-earth believer and briefly touches on this subject. Regardless of your thoughts on this subject, I believe the video is well worth the watch. The author of the video claims that the International Space Program is a scam and that NASA and many others have lied and misled the public. The evidence presented is very thought-provoking. What is very disturbing is that the video shows various people involved in the space program giving/using Satanic hand signs.
Thought-provoking video: The author of video is a flat-earth believer and briefly touches on this subject. Regardless of your thoughts on this subject, I believe the video is well worth the watch. The author of the video claims that the International Space Program is a scam and that NASA and many others have lied and misled the public. The evidence presented is very thought-provoking. What is very disturbing is that the video shows various people involved in the space program giving/using Satanic hand signs.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.