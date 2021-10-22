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Bowne Report: The Globalist's Technocracy Explained
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
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Globalists, being a corporacratic invisible Government that lingers in the hallways of Bilderberg and Davos - wire pulling for the agendas written over at the United Nations, The World Economic Forum, and the World Health Organization. Have goals that have been with us for decades. At the dark heart of their motivation is a cold anti-human, anti-freedom, anti-family, and anti-American nihilist psychotic obsession. All they needed was the perfect tool to engineer and fine tune society. And along comes Artificial Intelligence to edit all morality, ethics, truth, and the future of the human race. And as cybersecurity becomes a major concern. And the Globalists realize that they don't have total control over the internet. Artificial Intelligence becomes the new battlefield.

Jesus said, “The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy" - John 10:10


https://banned.video/watch?id=61719074702df30cec837019


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current eventspoliticsnwoglobalismbill gatesbowne reportcovidthe great resetklaus schwab
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