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New Zealand now has Quarantine Interment Camps
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130 views • August 26, 2020
The New Zealand Story: First They Take Your Guns – Then They Set Up Mandatory Quarantine Interment Camps.
As reported by Yahoo! News Australia on August 12, New Zealand’s Health Director-General Dr. Ashley Bloomfield admitted to the media that the forced quarantine will “apply to any cases and also close family members who might be at risk as appropriate.”
The implication here is dark for New Zealand residents. If anyone in a family tests positive for COVID-19, then all family members may be forcibly removed from their homes for an undetermined length of time and put into a place where their activities will be closely monitored.
As reported by Yahoo! News Australia on August 12, New Zealand’s Health Director-General Dr. Ashley Bloomfield admitted to the media that the forced quarantine will “apply to any cases and also close family members who might be at risk as appropriate.”
The implication here is dark for New Zealand residents. If anyone in a family tests positive for COVID-19, then all family members may be forcibly removed from their homes for an undetermined length of time and put into a place where their activities will be closely monitored.
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