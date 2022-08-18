82-97% OF COVID 'VACCINATED' PREGNANT WOMEN SADLY LOST THEIR BABY (CONFIDENTIAL PFIZER DOCS CONFIRM)

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82-97% of COVID 'Vaccinated' PREGNANT WOMEN LOST their BABY (Exposed Pfizer Docs confirm)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/jVT76ydVWwMC/ [SHARE]

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THE EXPOSE https://expose-news.com/2022/08/15/9-in-10-covid-vaccinated-women-lose-baby/

Video version by SixthSense https://www.bitchute.com/video/eKnzyFYwavp4/

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The confidential Pfizer documents that the FDA have been forced to publish by court order reveal that 82% to 97% of women who were mistakenly exposed to the mRNA Covid-19 injection either suffered a miscarriage or suffered having to witness the death of their newborn child upon giving birth.





But Pfizer falsely claimed – “There were no safety signals that emerged from the review of these cases of use in pregnancy”.

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https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-approves-first-covid-19-vaccine#:~:text=The%20first%20EUA%2C%20issued%20Dec,trial%20of%20thousands%20of%20individuals.





https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/





https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/reissue_5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf





https://expose-news.com/2021/07/06/cdc-manipulated-study-data-to-show-the-covid-19-vaccines-are-safe-for-pregnant-women-when-in-reality-4-in-5-suffered-a-miscarriage/





https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8117969/#r15





https://expose-news.com/2022/05/05/pfizer-hid-dangers-covid-vaccination-pregnancy/





https://scotland.shinyapps.io/phs-covid-wider-impact/





https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/reissue_5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

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