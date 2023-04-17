Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
JESUS. GUNS. AND BABIES. w Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. Dr. Jennifer VanDeWater!
6 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Jesus. Guns. And Babies. w/Dr. kandiss Taylor ft. Dr. Jennifer VanDeWater!


Apr 15 , 2023


On this episode of "Jesus, Guns, & Babies", Dr. Kandiss Taylor has an informative and health-centered discussion with Dr. Jennifer VanDeWater, Director of Pharmacy at The Wellness Company. TWC provides premium care while seeking to fundamentally change the relationship between patients and the medical industry. There is nothing quite like it!


Learn more about Jennifer and The Wellness Company here: https://linktr.ee/twchealth


USE THIS LINK TO SUPPORT KANDISS:

https://www.twc.health/?ref=uMmMOOGdZkaDO1


Check out my sponsors!


Get prepared for the food shortages, Check out https://heavensharvest.com/ and use Promocode KANDISS for 5% off!!


https://linktr.ee/kandisstaylor < ALL SOCIALS


www.mystore.com/kandiss


www.mypillow.com/kandiss


www.libertywaterusa.com USE CODE: "kandiss"


Filters Suck:

https://thetriadaer.com USE CODE: "Kandiss"


https://therootbrands.com/kandisstaylor


www.southernhook.co


https://southerndreamstravel.info/

use code: KANDISS for 10% Discount


mention "Dr. Kandiss Taylor" for a 10% discount at bonniemoret.com!


Scan the QR code on the thumbnail to support Kandiss and TWC ;)


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ieprm-jesus.-guns.-and-babies.-w-dr.-kandiss-taylor-ft.-dr.-jennifer-vandewater.html


Keywords
healthgunsjesusbabiesmedical industrypatientsthe wellness companydr kandis taylordr jennifer vandewaterdirector of pharmacy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket