GEE, I WONDER WHY NOBODY TRUSTS THE GOVERNMENT ANYMORE?!?!

Governments have been experimenting on unaware civilian populations. 20,000 secret tests were carried out on the American people between 1910-2000. The Tuskegee Syphilis project killed hundreds of black people and spanned FORTY YEARS until being exposed by whistleblowers in 1972!!! From 1943-2007, the UK tested lethal nerve gas on their own troops on land, air and sea.



THIS is the track record of the people who want you to take their poison Eugenicist-financed injection!



BY GOLLY! HOLY HEAVEN, BATMAN! GEE WILLIKERS! I WONDER WHY PEOPLE NO LONGER TRUST THEIR GOVERNMENT ANYMORE?!



MAYBE IT HAS SOMETHING TO DO WITH THE FACT THEY ROUTINELY LIE, OPT US IN TO HARVEST OUR ORGANS WITHOUT OUR KNOWLEDGE OR CONSENT, CAUSE MOST OF LIFE'S PROBLEMS AND THEN ''SOLVE'' THE PROBLEM THEY CAUSED TO MAKE IT LOOK LIKE THEY'RE DOING SOMETHING?!



MAYBE THIS IS WHY REAGAN SAID THE NINE MOST TERRIFYING WORDS IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE ARE: 'I'M FROM THE GOVERNMENT AND I'M HERE TO HELP.' BUT WHAT DO I KNOW?! I'M JUST A ''CONSPIRACY THEORIST'' AND INDEPENDENT THOUGHT IS HATE SPEECH!



#SayNoToTheMainstreamMedia

#SayNoToBillandMelindaGates.

#SayNoToTheCovid'Vaccine'.

#SayNoToVaccinePassports.

#SayNoToTheRockefellers.

#SayNoToNaziEugenics.

#SayNoToAgenda2030.

#SayNoToLockdowns.

#SayNoToTheGreatReset.

#SayNoTo5G.