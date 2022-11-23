Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MC JohnsterMonster & Superfonz - "WE ARE 168" - Music Video [Rap]
8 views
channel image
Spank Me Tender
Published 7 days ago |

Subscribe to MC JohnsterMonster & Superfonz. COME SEE WHAT WE DO NEXT. If you still like old school rap you will dig us.MC JohnsterMonster: https://www.youtube.com/@JohnnyPaoline

Superfonz: https://www.youtube.com/@superfonz9107

MC JohnsterMonster (Johnny Paoline) - vocals

Superfonz (Bobby Taylor) - vocals/guitar/bass/keyboards/drums

Keywords
musicrockmusic videoindiepunkindie rockraphip hopalternative rockpunk rocksuperfonzindie rapold school rapold school hip hopmc johnstermonsterwe are 168

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket