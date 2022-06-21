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richardmedhurst Ukrainians Selling Weapons Supplied by the US & NATO on Darknet
Richard Medhursthttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UbC1UWb8SlE
https://rumble.com/v18up9a-ukrainians-selling-weapons-supplied-by-the-us-and-nato-on-darknet.html
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https://odysee.com/@richardmedhurst:3/ukrainians-selling-weapons-supplied-by:c
https://rokfin.com/post/90258/Ukrainians-Selling-Weapons-Supplied-by-the-US--NATO-on-Darknet
Ukrainians Selling Weapons Supplied by the US & NATO on Darknet