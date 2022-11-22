Create New Account
Cannabis' Controlled Environment Agriculture
The Talking Hedge
Published 7 days ago

urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) is an integrated professional services and design-build firm.


They offer value-added architectural, engineering, and construction management solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”), industrial, healthcare, and other commercial sectors.


urban-gro provides a prescriptive path of cultivation facility design, engineering, procurement, and equipment systems integration to achieve efficient and profitable cultivation facilities.


Sam entered the cannabis market in 2013 and completed his first 1 million square foot project in 2017. Since 2019, Andras’ firm, MJ12 has been working throughout North America and internationally. To date, Sam has been involved in the design of over 100 cultivation projects and 50 dispensary facilities in 21 states and three countries, totaling over 8 million square feet.


Guest:

Sam Andras, EVP of Professional Services, urban-gro

https://www.linkedin.com/in/sam-andras-19a9616


Host:

Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/


The #TalkingHedge...

https://youtu.be/rexT_TZ9lwE

