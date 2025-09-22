"Today we have truly freed people from the oppression of the criminal regime," said Al-Julani on 60 Minutes — as his terrorist gangs continue massacring minorities across Syria.

Yesterday: The head of Syria, Ahmad al-Sharaa, has arrived in Washington. This is the first visit by the leader of this country to the USA since 1967.

The visit is planned for five days and will include attending the UN General Assembly in New York. Al-Sharaa will also speak at the General Assembly.

Whether he will meet with Trump is not yet known.