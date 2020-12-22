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Cardinal Burke: Forces of the 'Great Reset' have used COVID to advance 'evil agenda'
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17 views • December 22, 2020
13 Dec 2020
Raymond Cardinal Burke delivered a powerful homily for Saturday's celebration of the Solemnity of Our Lady of Guadalupe at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in La Crosse, Wisconsin. (Video from the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe.)
Raymond Cardinal Burke delivered a powerful homily for Saturday's celebration of the Solemnity of Our Lady of Guadalupe at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in La Crosse, Wisconsin. (Video from the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe.)
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