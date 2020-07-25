KT McFarland - Chinese Unleashed a Bio-Weapon on the World, 3151

Good afternoon, I’m still reporting on the coup.

Last night, K.T. McFarland appeared on Martha MacCallum’s evening show on Fox to discuss U.S.- China relations over her sweeping career, ending as President Trump’s first Deputy National Security Advisor under Gen. Mike Flynn.

As a young college student studying international affairs at George Washington University in D.C., she work at nights typing the President’s Daily Brief.

When President Nixon decided to open up China to the world, McFarland became deeply interested in Chinese studies which became her major in college.

So, she has had a front-row seat on this entire 50-year debacle that let to this day when we now know for sure that China – as a communist dictatorship – will never join the peaceful community of nations. It is determined to surpass the power of the United States and eventually to rule over it.

[insert from: “I was a young…” to “… open society.”]

But that’s not how it turned out. This all fit into the new concept of a globalist New World Order that was pushed as a construct that would allow the world to end the concept of warfare between evil old sovereign nations.

Those of us outside the inside fast lane of Washington knew this was a spurious pipe dream designed to disarm the west while communism continued to grow in China after it was ousted from Russia.

But that was then, and at some point, K.T. figured this out and became an ardent opponent of the coming rise of China, and her next paragraph may in the eyes of history be the most important in statement she has ever uttered.

[insert from: “… to: “… going forward.”]

Yup, you heard that right – China “unleashed a bio-weapon on to the world.”

She was not the first government official to say this. A month ago, another White House official mentioned on a live interview o Fox that the China virus was a bio-weapon, but that statement was quickly withdrawn before I could capture it.

I’ve always liked K.T. She speaks her mind, but backs it up with facts. Now she goes on to put this Chinese bio-weapon comment into the larger context of overall Chinese strategy in international affairs that shows what China is up to in the long run.

[insert from: “Martha, I also thought…” to “… get crushed.”]

Now this next line, I just could not understand, so I had to get Beth to interpret and she says that K.T. says: “The Australians, for example…”

Are my ears that bad? Tell me in comments if you could understand this.

[insert from: “The Australians…” to “… they’re ruthless.”]

So-called ruthlessness can be excused to a certain extent when you are talking about trade negotiations, but this goes far beyond that. We are talking about the first known deliberate use of germ warfare. What I still unknown is whether this got out first in China accidentally, then the communist regime decided to send their virus spreaders across America to implement their plans – possibly a bit early, but President Trump probably has a pretty good idea at this point. And you never know what may have been going on in the Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas, which the Chinese have now been told to abandon.

[insert from: “I think that the pandemic…” to end.]

I’m still reporting from just outside the citadel of American freedom. Good day.