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Heart Attack Vaccine
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391 views • March 06, 2022
A Great short Video by Spacebusters about the Covid19 vaccine side effects released by Pfizer, and the main stream media attempt to normalize and bury it.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLFL5kXWuv66Uh9tWJYi2A
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLFL5kXWuv66Uh9tWJYi2A
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