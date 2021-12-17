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12 16 21 SOMETHING is BREWING The DEEP STATE is 100 Real God SAVE us ALL and Suddenly PRAY
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200 views • December 17, 2021
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Rumble: https://tinyurl.com/yckjwnzh
Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/4uxkas5p
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video
How to make HCQ https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine https://vaxxchoice.com/
Mark Finchem on rackateering case
https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/15027
Kerry wants you to buy a booster for Christmas
https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/15012
Joe Rogan on DEEP STATE
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1276
Fauci… nothing personal
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1279
Dr. Vinay Prasad breaks down risks of myocarditis
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1282
Hours Committee on Jan 6 says Schiff altered
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1275
Conservative momma plays Liz Cheney
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1274
Tis the season mom lighting not working
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1269
Another soccer player down
https://t.me/disclosetv/6043
Lin Wood after traffickers
https://t.me/Nate1776/22842
Mask meeting NC
https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/259
Ireland senator
https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/2623
San Diego woman on fire
https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/2582
ReAwaken Tour
https://t.me/theprofessorsrecord/4026
The Firmament
https://t.me/Das_Firmament
Missiles scrap firmament
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/23162
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
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Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄
—————————
Emergency Food Kit from My Patriot Supply
http://preparewithandweknow.com/
Save $100 on 3-month Emergency Food Kit
12 PC Kitchen Utensil
https://tinyurl.com/2p85f546
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
ABLAZE
Song by Kevin Graham
https://artlist.io/song/38177/ablaze?search=ablaze
https://bit.ly/3ljqblO
^^^Click here to watch Capitol Punishment the MOVIE^^^
AWK INTERVIEW: You don't want to miss this film - Capitol Punishment!
Rumble: https://tinyurl.com/yckjwnzh
Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/4uxkas5p
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video
How to make HCQ https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine https://vaxxchoice.com/
Mark Finchem on rackateering case
https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/15027
Kerry wants you to buy a booster for Christmas
https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/15012
Joe Rogan on DEEP STATE
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1276
Fauci… nothing personal
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1279
Dr. Vinay Prasad breaks down risks of myocarditis
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1282
Hours Committee on Jan 6 says Schiff altered
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1275
Conservative momma plays Liz Cheney
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1274
Tis the season mom lighting not working
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1269
Another soccer player down
https://t.me/disclosetv/6043
Lin Wood after traffickers
https://t.me/Nate1776/22842
Mask meeting NC
https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/259
Ireland senator
https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/2623
San Diego woman on fire
https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/2582
ReAwaken Tour
https://t.me/theprofessorsrecord/4026
The Firmament
https://t.me/Das_Firmament
Missiles scrap firmament
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/23162
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
PINK SILICONE Kitchen Utensils
https://tinyurl.com/yfsyrmza
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/Don-The-Punisher-Pin?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin
https://thepatriotpin.com/gold-cross-pin?tracking=AndWeKnow
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