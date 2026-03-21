Lord Give Me A Sign DMX

@JonathanKleck-u9i‬

Yeah, uh

In the name of Jesus (Spread the word!)

"No weapon formed against me shall prosper" (Preach!)

"And every tongue that rises against me in judgment, thou shall condemn" (Preach!)

(Lord give me a sign!) "For this is the heritage of the servants of the Lord"

(Preach!) "And their righteousness is of me, " said the Lord (Preach!)

Amen, uh

Lord give me a sign!

I really need talk to you Lord

Since the last time we talked, the walk has been hard

Now I know you haven't left me, but I feel like I'm alone

I'ma big boy now, but I'm still not grown

And I'm still goin' through it (What!), pain and the hurt (Yeah!)

Soakin' up trouble like, rain in the dirt (Yeah!)

And I know, only I can stop the rain

With just the mention of my savior's name, in the name of Jesus

Devil I rebuke you, for what I go through

Been tryna make me do, what I used to (What!)

But all that stops right here (Yeah!)

As long as the Lord's in my life, I will have no fear

I will know no pain, from the light to the dark (Come on!)

I will no show no shame, spit it right from the heart (Come on!)

'Cause it's right from the start, you held me down

And ain't, nothin' they can tell me now

Lord give me a sign!

Let me know what's on yo' mind

Let me know what I'm gon' find

It's all in time, show me how to teach the mind

Show me how to reach the blind, Lord give me a sign!

Show me what I gots to do, to bring me closer to you

As I'ma go through, whatever you want me to

Just let me know what to do, Lord give me a sign!

Please, show me some'n (Some'n)

I'm tired talkin' to him, knowin' he frontin' (Frontin')

Cryin' 'bout, "Life ain't nothin'" (Nothin')

But you either be the one mad 'cause you trapped, or the one huntin' (Come on!)

Trapped in yo' own mind, waitin' on the Lord (Yeah!)

Or huntin' with the word that, cuts like a sword

The spoken word is stronger than, the strongest man

Carries the whole world like the strongest hand

Through the trials and tribulations, you never let us down

I know you're here with us now

(Jesus!) I know you're still with us now

Keep it real with us now, I wanna feel show me how

(Please!) Let me take yo' hand, guide me (What!)

I'll walk slow but stay right beside me

(Please!) Devil's tryna find me (Please)

Hide me, Hold up, I take that back

Protect me and give me the strength to fight back! (Lord give me a sign!)

Let me know what's on yo' mind

Let me know what I'm gon' find

It's all in time, show me how to teach the mind

Show me how to reach the blind, Lord give me a sign!

Show me what I gots to do, to bring me closer to you

As I'ma go through, whatever you want me to

Just let me know what to do, Lord give me a sign!

Life or death, live or die (Uh)

I will never live a lie (Uh)

I'm gon' get because I try (What!)

I won't quit until I die (What!)

I'm gon' make it, wrong or right (Yeah!)

And make it through the darkest time (Yeah!)

And when the morning comes, you'll see

That all I have is God in me (Lord give me a sign!)

"No weapon formed against me shall prosper"

Please! Lord give me a sign!

"For this is the heritage of the servants of the Lord"

In the name of Jesus

Lord give me a sign!

Let me know what's on yo' mind

Let me know what I'm gon' find

It's all in time, show me how to teach the mind

Show me how to reach the blind, Lord give me a sign!

Show me what I gots to do, to bring me closer to you

As I'ma go through, whatever you want me to

Just let me know what to do, Lord give me a sign!

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Jonathan's videos can also be found on these other venues:

Odysee - (NEW - Jonathan): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Odysee (old channel - Zach): https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

Odysee (old channel - Cory): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc

Brighteon (old channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

BitChute #2 (new channel, JonathanKleck2): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

Twitter - https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck

Jonathan Kleck Uncensored - https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/

Keys To The Kingdom Of Heaven - https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/

THE END HAS COME - https://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com/

Youtube (zach): https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos

NEW - J Kleck Short videos channel: https://www.youtube.com/@JKleckb4thefire/videos

Jonathan's Youtube #1 - https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384/videos

Jonathan's Youtube #2 - https://www.youtube.com/c/TheJonathankleck/videos

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To view or download all ofJonathan's video and images see the links below:

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes (new gallery): https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/