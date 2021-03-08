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Donald Trump 'had the guts to say what others were thinking'
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270 views • March 08, 2021
Sky News host Andrew Bolt says Donald Trump "had the guts" to say what other people were thinking but dared not say, after footage resurfaced of the former US president taking aim at Meghan Markle last year.
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