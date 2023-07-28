Create New Account
Treaties, Trials and Supremacy: Patrick Henry's Anti-Federalist Speeches 8-10
In a series of speeches during the Virginia Ratifying Convention, Patrick Henry warned against a combination of the treaty, the judicial power and - the supremacy clause - that it would lead to government violating individual liberty with impunity.

Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: July 28, 2023


