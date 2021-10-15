COME OUT OF THE FOUR WALLS - By Joseph T. Bishara - BARAinternational.org

Message Preached at The Gathering Church - Morningstar - Moravian Falls For questions or copies please contact us through: www.BaraInternational.org ©2021 Joseph T. Bishara. All Rights Reserved.





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Matthew 22:21 (KJV), “They say unto him, Caesar’s. Then saith he unto them, Render therefore unto Caesar the things which are Caesar’s; and unto God the things that are God’s.”



2 Corinthians 2:17 (KJV),”For we are not as many, which corrupt the word of God: but as of sincerity, but as of God, in the sight of God speak we in Christ.”





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© Copyright 2022 Joseph T. Bishara All Rights Reserved.